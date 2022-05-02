Honda Motorcycle logs 33% jump in two-wheeler domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced on Monday that it registered a 33 per cent Year-on-Year growth in its domestic sales during April. The firm sold 318,732 two-wheeler sales in the domestic market compared to 240,101 units in the same month last year.

Its total sales for April 2022 stood at 361,027 units. On the overseas export business front, HMSI exported 42,295 units for the month.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India stated that recovery for the month leveraged support from market relaxations, favourable harvesting period and gradual opening of schools, colleges among other factors.

Speaking on the performance in April, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “April marks the beginning of a positive period pillared by surge in market operations and the onset of marriage season. As per initial estimate, we anticipate a double-digit growth in Q1. However, moving forward, supply side issues and global economic scenario may continue to pose a challenge.”

In April, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had announced its business transformation plan with a focus on overseas exports business expansion, alternative mobility and a broader entry-level motorcycle portfolio.

It also launched 2022 Gold Wing Tour in India via completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan. The luxury tourer will be available in Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) option with Airbag.

It celebrated the first anniversary of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS for which HMSI organised a first-of-its-kind customer appreciation event at its Global Resource Factory, Manesar (Haryana) which received an overwhelming response from CB350 series owners’ community.

Honda’s premium business vertical, Honda BigWing further expanded its presence in the country with the inauguration of new Honda BigWing (300-500cc) showrooms in Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) and Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra) and BigWing Topline (300-1800cc) in Kolkata (West Bengal).