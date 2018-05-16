Honda launches new Amaze starting at Rs 5.6 lakh; pricing, variants and more

Japanese automobile major Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the next generation version of it's compact sedan Amaze at Rs 5.6-8.99 lakh. Unlike other cars, Honda said the prices are uniform all across the country.

The car is offered in four trims in manual transmission for petrol and diesel versions and two trims for automatic for both power trains. The petrol manual versions are priced at Rs 5.6-7.57 lakh while the two automatic variants are priced at Rs 7.39 lakh and rs 7.99 lakh. The four manual diesel versions are priced between Rs 6.69-8.67 lakh while the two automatic variants are priced at Rs 8.39-8.99 lakh.

First launched in 2013 as a product exclusively designed for the Indian market, the Amaze is one of Honda's most successful products in India till date. In the last five years, over 250,000 units of the car have been sold so far.

In it's first generation, the Amaze was built on Honda's small car Brio platform. This time, it has been developed ground up on a new platform that offers more space and features than the outgoing version. It also comes with a CVT automatic gearbox in the diesel version, a first in it's class. Segment leader Maruti Dzire, which also got a full lifecycle face lift last year is offered with an AMT gearbox in both petrol and diesel versions. The Dzire, which is country's largest selling car in India in 2018, is priced at Rs 5.56-8.43 lakh for petrol and Rs 6.56-9.43 lakh for diesel versions.

"The All New Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the All New Amaze will become one of the strongest pillar of HCIL business," said Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India. "This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us opportunity to expand our business across markets."

The compact sedan segment at one point of time was one of the fastest growing segments in the industry but has been hit by the proliferation of compact SUVs in the last two years. It has also impacted the performance of the Amaze.

"The consumer has changed today and while earlier he was more practical oriented and was okie with a small car with a boot for a sedan, today he is more aspirational," said Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. "That is why the new Amaze has been developed on an all new platform."