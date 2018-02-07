Auto Expo 2018: Honda unveils new Amaze, Civic, CR-V

Japanese auto major Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday unveiled three new products, including a next generation version of its entry-level sedan, the all new Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018. This is the world premiere of the 2nd Generation Honda Amaze and the car will hit the market during the fiscal year 2018-2019.

Honda also unveiled all new 5th Generation Honda CR-V and much awaited 10th Generation Honda Civic sedan as part of its plan to launch six new products in the Indian market over the next three years. The CR-V will come with diesel engine, while the 10th generation Civic will have both petrol and diesel powertrains. Both these models are also scheduled to be launched in India in FY 2018-19.

"We are committed to the Indian market and aim to launch six models in the coming three years. Today we announce three models which will be launched in 2018-19," Honda Motor Company President and Representative Director Takahiro Hachigo said.

"The new launches will strengthen our presence in the premium segment in the Indian market," Hachigo added.

He said that the Japanese company sold around 53 lakh automobile products globally last year with strong contribution from India.

Commenting on Indian operations, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said the company's sales grew by 15 per cent last year.

"With the upcoming new launches, we are confident to grow further in the new fiscal," he said.

While Amaze will strengthen Honda's presence in mass segment, all new CR-V and comeback of Civic will help the company fortify its presence in the premium segment, he added.

The company also showcased electric concepts as part of its green mobility plans.

