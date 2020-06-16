Hyundai's 2nd-gen Creta bookings cross 30,000 mark, diesel model in demand

Hyundai Motor India's second generation Creta, which was launched before the coronavirus lockdown, has received over 30,000 bookings so far. Hyundai also stated that Creta's diesel model constitutes around 55 per cent of the total bookings.

In March 2020, before the implementation of nationwide lockdown, Hyundai had sold 6,706 units of the compact SUV, which accounted for around one-fourth of total sales garnered by the car manufacturer during the same month.

In CY2020, South Korean auto major launched its compact sedan Aura, followed by the Creta and facelifted Verna. Hyundai also plans to launch the facelifted variant of SUV Tucson which made its domestic premiere at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read: Second-gen Mahindra Thar with BS-6 engine to be launched in October

2020 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options - a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. Hyundai said that the new SUV Creta gets its power through the company's new BS-6 complaint 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine with seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The SUV also has several Drive Modes like - Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with Traction Control Modes for Snow, Sand, and Mud.

New 2020 Creta prices:

1.5L petrol: Rs 9.99 - 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT: Rs 16.16 - 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel: Rs 9.99 - 15.79 lakh

1.5L diesel AT: Rs 15.99 - 17.2 lakh

Hyundai's new SUV Creta features the latest version of company's BlueLink technology for connectivity features and comes with a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App for connected car features like as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and more.

The new-gen Creta is likely to play an important role in the company's progress moving forwards after the COVID-19 crisis. However, it will be interesting to see how the new Hyundai Creta would fare against the segment leader Kia Seltos when the economic and social conditions in the country get back to normal.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Car sales register steep decline in May, tractors lead road to recovery

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India exports over 5,000 units in May