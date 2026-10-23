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Hyundai Bayon SUV launch: Here’s what car buyers can expect on October 26

Hyundai Bayon SUV launch: Here’s what car buyers can expect on October 26

Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) will work in conjunction with performance technologies such as Dash Boost Mode, Sporty Drive Tech, paddle shifters and selectable drive modes for a refined driving experience.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Hyundai Bayon SUV launch: Here’s what car buyers can expect on October 26Hyundai Bayon will not come with a diesel powertrain option.
SUMMARY
  • Bayon will be offered with a choice of 6-speed Manual Transmission & iVT
  • Hyundai Bayon offers three selectable drive modes to suit different driving conditions
  • The Hyundai Bayon will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5L MPi petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is all set to launch its second mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Bayon, on October 26. While bookings for the Bayon are already open, deliveries are expected to start around Diwali.

The Hyundai Bayon will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5L MPi petrol engine which produces 84.4 kW (115 PS) of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque, the South Korean automaker revealed on October 23.

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“The engine has been engineered to deliver smooth, responsive and refined performance across a wide range of driving conditions,” it said.

Since 2020, HMIL has sold more than 6 lakh vehicles equipped with this engine.

No diesel for Bayon

The Bayon, which sits below the Creta and above the Venue in terms of positioning, will not come with a diesel powertrain. Hyundai, however, is expected to launch a CNG variant later.

Transmission options

The Hyundai Bayon will be offered with a choice of 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT). Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) will work in conjunction with performance technologies such as Dash Boost Mode, Sporty Drive Tech, paddle shifters and selectable drive modes for a refined driving experience.

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Dash Boost Mode delivers an instant power boost and enhanced responsiveness when quicker acceleration is required, helping the vehicle respond more promptly during overtaking manoeuvres. Sporty Drive Tech is engineered to provide a sportier, more engaging and connected acceleration experience, enhancing driver involvement behind the wheel.

Drive modes

The Hyundai Bayon offers three selectable drive modes to suit different driving conditions and preferences. Eco mode is optimised for fuel efficiency, Normal mode balances performance and efficiency for everyday driving, while Sport mode delivers a more responsive and dynamic driving experience. A steering-mounted Drive Mode button allows drivers to switch conveniently between modes and tailor the vehicle’s behaviour to road conditions and personal preferences.

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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:26 PM IST
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