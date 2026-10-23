Hyundai Bayon SUV launch: Here’s what car buyers can expect on October 26

“The engine has been engineered to deliver smooth, responsive and refined performance across a wide range of driving conditions,” it said.

Since 2020, HMIL has sold more than 6 lakh vehicles equipped with this engine.

No diesel for Bayon

The Bayon, which sits below the Creta and above the Venue in terms of positioning, will not come with a diesel powertrain. Hyundai, however, is expected to launch a CNG variant later.

Transmission options

The Hyundai Bayon will be offered with a choice of 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT). Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) will work in conjunction with performance technologies such as Dash Boost Mode, Sporty Drive Tech, paddle shifters and selectable drive modes for a refined driving experience.

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Dash Boost Mode delivers an instant power boost and enhanced responsiveness when quicker acceleration is required, helping the vehicle respond more promptly during overtaking manoeuvres. Sporty Drive Tech is engineered to provide a sportier, more engaging and connected acceleration experience, enhancing driver involvement behind the wheel.

Drive modes

The Hyundai Bayon offers three selectable drive modes to suit different driving conditions and preferences. Eco mode is optimised for fuel efficiency, Normal mode balances performance and efficiency for everyday driving, while Sport mode delivers a more responsive and dynamic driving experience. A steering-mounted Drive Mode button allows drivers to switch conveniently between modes and tailor the vehicle’s behaviour to road conditions and personal preferences.