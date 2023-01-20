Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh; check variants, colours, more

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched a new version of its hatchback car, the Grand i10 Nios, at an introductory price of Rs 5,68,500 (ex-showroom). The new model has received a significant redesign with a painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps, new sweptback design on the projector headlamps, and R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels. Internally as well, the new Grand i10 Nios comes with a bigger list of features.

Hyundai now gets features such as cruise control, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/stop, fully automatic temperature control, smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, the car comes with 4-airbags as standard and curtain airbags on the top-end variant. It also features Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control, Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera.

Pricing of Grand i10 Nios 2023 (ex-showroom):



Variant Era Magna Sportz Asta 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 5,68,500 ₹ 6,61,000 ₹ 7,19,900 ₹ 7,92,700 1.2 Petrol AMT ₹ 7,22,700 ₹ 7,73,700 ₹ 8,46,500 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT ₹ 7,56,000 ₹ 8,11,400

The new Grand i10 Nios will be available in a variety of colour options which include:

Polar White

Titan Grey

Fiery Red

Alpha Blue

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black



Hyundai has also upgraded the interior of the car with features such as footwell lighting, new grey upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and Metal finish inside door handles.

Powertrain options

The new Grand i10 Nios will be available in three powertrain options - 1.2 liter Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission, 1.2 liter Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT, and 1.2-liter Kappa petrol + CNG with 5-speed manual transmission. All the options are RDE compliant and E20 Fuel ready.