Hyundai India to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant to boost production

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed a 'term sheet' for the potential acquisition of assets related to General Motors India's Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra. The deal covers the proposed acquisition of land and buildings and certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing located at the plant. However, the acquisition is subject to the signing of the Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement and the fulfillment of the conditions precedent. The company will need to get regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and stakeholders.

The acquisition by Hyundai could potentially strengthen the company's position in the Indian automotive market. Currently, the company is the second biggest PV manufacturer in the country behind Maruti Suzuki. The Talegaon Plant, which was General Motors India's last remaining facility in the country, ceased operations in 2020, and the acquisition by HMIL could mean a revival for the plant and job creations in the area.

HMIL's proposed acquisition of the Talegaon Plant also aligns with its plans to invest in India's manufacturing sector and develop new mobility solutions, including EVs. The deal could also potentially create new job opportunities in the region and contribute to the growth of the Indian automotive industry.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals and fulfillment of conditions precedent, and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

