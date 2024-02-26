Hyundai IPO: South Korean carmaker in talks with bankers, says report

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is reportedly preparing its debut on the Indian bourses, in what will be seen as a challenge to Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance on Dalal Street.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Hyundai is in discussions with bankers for an initial public offering (IPO). However, the timing and size of the share sale is yet to be clear. All eyes are now on Hyundai’s IPO prospectus for a better understanding of the numbers.

Related Articles

Earlier this month, reports stated that bankers have valued Hyundai Motor Co at $22-28 billion. According to these reports, Hyundai could be eyeing a Diwali listing.

In FY24, Hyundai is projected to sell 785,488 vehicles, while Maruti is expected to sell 20,85,637 units, the report added. Brokerage Emkay Global said that while Maruti sells more, Hyundai’s profitability growth is much sharper.

Meanwhile, some analysts believe that Hyundai’s listing would impact the share valuations of Tata Motors and Mahindra more than that of Maruti. This is because the primary purpose of the IPO for Hyundai is the expansion of its EV segment, which Maruti is not actively looking at.

Hyundai set a 4% to 5% growth target for sales for 2024. It plans total investment this year of 12.4 trillion won, including 5.6 trillion won in capital expenditure and 4.9 trillion won for research and development.