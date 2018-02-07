Auto Expo 2018: Hyundai launches new Elite i20 priced at Rs 5.34 lakh

South Korean automaker Hyundai unveiled its upgraded version of premium hatchback i20 at the Auto Expo 2018. The new Elite i20 is available for Rs 5.34 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh. The petrol version of the car starts at Rs 5.34 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.90 lakh, while the diesel version starts at Rs 6.73 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh. This premium hatchback is available in 5 models - Era, Magna Era, Sports, Asta and Asta (O). The Asta dual tone is available for Rs 25,000 more.

The petrol version is powered by 1.2 litre engine while the diesel version comes with 1.4 litre powertrains. The car also comes with various safety features like dual airbags as standard feature.

"The new 2018 Elite i20 is a product of our continuous R&D efforts... the product is aesthetically designed with premium interiors and modern looks that make it truly appealing," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO YK Koo told reporters here.

The company also plans to launch an automatic (CVT) version of the petrol model later during the year.

HMIL also unveiled its global electric vehicle Ioniq and plans to launch an electric vehicle next year. It is also gearing up for the possible comeback of its popular model Santro around Diwali this year.

Koo said that HMIL contributed 15 per cent to the overall global sales of the South Korean firm last year. In 2016, the sales contribution from India was 13.6 per cent to overall global sales.

The company has already announced its plans to invest over USD 1 billion (around Rs 6,300 crore) in India in the next three years on new products, development of powertrain and setting up of a new office building.

The company, which is completing 20 years in the Indian market, sold 6.78 lakh units last year in the country with a market share of around 16.5 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment.

(With PTI inputs)