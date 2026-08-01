Hyundai Motor India posts highest-ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July, exports hit 100-month high

Exports also surged, with HMIL shipping 21,150 units overseas in July, marking a 31.4% year-on-year increase. The company said this was its highest monthly export volume in more than 100 months, underscoring the growing global demand for vehicles manufactured in India.

Among individual models, the Hyundai Creta emerged as the company's top performer, recording its highest monthly sales of calendar year 2026 at 18,088 units. The Hyundai i20 also posted its best monthly sales of the year, with 6,738 units sold in July.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HMIL, said the company had begun the new quarter on a strong footing, with record overall sales reflecting customer confidence in the Hyundai brand.

Advertisement

"Achieving 75,360 total sales (domestic and exports), our highest-ever monthly volume since inception, underscores the immense trust consumers place in brand Hyundai," Garg said.

He added that the record export performance, with 21,150 units shipped overseas, reinforced the company's commitment to its "Make in India, Made for the World" strategy, positioning India as a key manufacturing and export hub for Hyundai's global operations.