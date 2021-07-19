Hyundai receives over 11,000 bookings for Alcazar SUV

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has received over 11,000 bookings for its recently launched model Alcazar. Launched less than a month ago, the premium SUV has already garnered over 11 000 bookings, the auto major said in a statement.

"This superlative response showcases our customer's affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai Alcazar epitomizes perfectly," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

The company has already delivered over 5,600 units of the model in the market, he added.

"With the addition of this 6 and 7-seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India," Garg noted.

The automaker said that 63 per cent of bookings are for the SUVs diesel trims, indicating strong customer acceptance for the fuel efficient 1.5 litre diesel CRDi engine.

Additionally, Hyundai has received one third of the bookings for its top of the range Signature Variant, indicating a strong customer affinity for the model's feature rich and versatile package, it added.

The Alcazar comes with 1.5 litre diesel and 2 litre petrol engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai's SUV portfolio also includes Creta, Venue and Tucson models.

