Hyundai teases all-new Tucson; check out design, other details

Hyundai on Thursday released the first look of the fourth-generation Tucson. The car is expected to make its digital debut on September 15. The images released by the Korean carmaker reveal new design highlights of Tucson. They show the latest evolution of Hyundai's iconic signature headlamps which are called 'Parametric Hidden Lights'. The car has a dual-cockpit layout which offers personalised space optimised for comfort.

The fourth-generation Tucson will be the first compact SUV car in its class which will be availing two different sizes while maintaining the same name.

"The mission of 'Sensuous Sportiness' is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai's unstoppable forward momentum," said Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center, SangYup Lee.

"Tucson's advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry's most competitive segment," added Lee. The fourth-generation Tucson's body is bigger and wider compared to previous generation models. It offers a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched out wheelbase.

The car has angular body panels on the side. Hyundai has tried to make the fourth generation Tucson more athletic in its aesthetics. It has chrome moldings along the roofline and a long red line connecting both the taillights. Inside Tucson is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai has tried to pack many tech highlights in the car to accompany all the comfort features.

