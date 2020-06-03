Hyundai unveils fourth-gen Santa Fe's new design; check out details

Hyundai Motor has unveiled new design of its upcoming SUV Santa Fe. The car manufacturer says that the redesigned fourth-generation Santa Fe offers premium experience with fresh look and new features.

SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and head of Global Design Center, said, "We modernised the New Santa Fe with premium features and appealing aesthetics that are sure to add value." Lee added, "we've added numerous features and functions to create a truly family-focused SUV that is a pleasure to drive." However, the company still hasn't released any details about its performance, engine or price.

The redesigned Santa Fe's front section has a wide grille - with its signature patterned inlay and headlamps, a signature style found on many Hyundai cars - which extends across the entire width of the vehicle and a clamped shaped air intake. Additionally, the car also has a seamless line that connects the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) to the taillights at each side section, giving the car a sporty look.

All buttons are centred in the middle of the redesigned centre console, including gear shift buttons. The new Santa Fe's will feature a shift-by-wire system, which uses buttons instead of conventional shift knob.

The redesigned Santa Fe also comes with a Terrain Mode selector - a control knob located in centre console - which controls the SUV's all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems. The Terrain Mode includes - sand, snow and mud mode, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes.

The car's new centre console's layout has also freed up space for more storage in the lower dashboard and now accommodates a 10.25-inch touchscreen display and offers features like voice-guided navigation, rear camera display, and in-car entertainment and other connectivity features.

The upcoming Santa Fe's interior now provides more space and convenience compared to the previous model and has most components finished in premium soft-touch materials.

