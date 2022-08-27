Hyundai Venue N Line to launch in India soon; bookings open

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has recently revealed the new Venue N Line ahead of its September 6 launch in India. Similar to the i20 N Line, the upcoming Venue N Line will also get some cosmetic upgrades along with a tweaked suspension and exhaust setup.

The company has also started accepting bookings for the vehicle. One can pre-book the new car by paying an advance token amount of Rs 21,000 either online or through the company’s outlets. The automaker has also announced that the new Venue N Line would be launched on the Metaverse.

Expected price

Hyundai's new Venue N Line is likely to be priced around Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh more than the similarly specced trim of the marque’s standard Venue. The new Venue N Line will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Upgrades and features

The 2022 Venue N Line is likely to come with cosmetic upgrades like a new grille, new alloy wheels, a dual-tip exhaust and red accents on the vehicle's lower body, brake callipers and roof rails. The car’s front fenders, tailgate and grille are also likely to feature the ‘N Line’ badges.

In terms of inside, the Venue N Line will come with the same interior design treatment as the standard Venue but will feature an all-black interior theme with red accents. The upcoming Venue, akin to other N Line models, will also feature ’N line’ logos inside the cabin.

Variant details

The new Hyundai Venue N Line, similar to the i20 N Line available in the country, would be offered in two variants - N6 and N8. The higher N8 trim is likely to be based on the standard Venue’s top-spec trim.

The top-spec trim of the standard Venue gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, Bose sound system, power-adjustable driver’s seat, LED projector headlamps and cornering lamps.

Powertrain

In terms of drivetrain, the upcoming Venue N Line will get its juices through the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 120hp and 172Nm of torque. However, unlike the Hyundai i20 N Line - which gets iMT and DCT gearboxes - the Venue N Line is expected to come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car will also have disc brakes on all four wheels.