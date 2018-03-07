Indian Motorcycle slashes prices in India to pass on import duty cut

American luxury motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycle on Wednesday announced a reduction in prices of its products by upto Rs 3 lakh following the Indian government's decision to reduce import duty on luxury two wheelers last month.

The company's current line up following the cut starts with the Indian Scout Sixty at Rs 10.99 lakh to the top of the line Indian Roadmaster that is priced at Rs 39 lakh onwards.

"We are glad that the government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 per cent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales," said Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. "This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family."

Last week, luxury two wheeler market leader in India Harley Davidson had also reduced the prices of the four bikes that it directly imports from the US by Rs 2.62-3.73 lakh. Road King that was previously priced at Rs 28,37,000 is now available for Rs 24,99,000, while Street Glide Special that was priced at Rs 33,50,000 is available for Rs 29,99,000. Likewise, the new price for Road Glide Special is RS 32,99,000 against the old price RS 35,61,000 and CVO TM Limited is now available at Rs 49,99,000 against the old price Rs 53,72,000.

Similarly, Ducati has also reduced prices of its four bikes that it imports into India from its factory in Bologna in Italy by Rs 3.3-8.57 lakh. Its Monster 1200 now costs Rs 20.10 lakh instead of Rs 23.4 lakh, the 1200 S Red is priced at Rs 24.63 lakh against the earlier Rs 28.68 lakh and the 1200 S Charcoal grey has received a Rs 4.06 lakh cut from Rs 29.79 lakh to Rs 24.73 lakh. Prices of its most expensive bike in India, the Panigale R Final Edition has been reduced by Rs 8.57 lakh from Rs 60.39 lakh to Rs 51.82 lakh.

The Indian government had cut customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 percent from 60 percent for less than 800cc engine capacity and 75 percent for the rest after the US administration led by President Donald Trump had repeatedly expressed displeasure over the high import duties charged by India on bikes made and exported from America.