India’s auto giants refute concerns of E20 damage

In 2026, India began pumping 20% blended Ethanol across every single fuel pump in the country, and 7 months into 2026 the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol in India has triggered intense public and political backlash, driven by a widening gap between official government and industry claims and actual consumer experiences.

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To allay concerns and address nationwide allegations regarding the damage caused by E20 fuel a panel of automotive representatives and experts gathered in New Delhi on July 4th.

The panel of 7, comprised of representatives from India’s Automotive giants like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motors, Kirloskar Motors, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors and Vartika Shukla, Former CMD of EIL discussed concerns around fuel efficiency, higher wear and tear of components, rubber seals, and allegations of ethanol-induced moisture corrosion during the meeting on Saturday.

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Alongside these legitimate mechanical anxieties, a wave of bizarre and critical comments have flooded social media; viral ‘rage bait’ videos have absurdly blamed E20 for attracting swarms of insects and ants to fuel tanks, while other high-profile breakdowns.

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Central to the defence of India's ethanol roadmap are the rigorous optimization and certification protocols established by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Industry leaders emphasize that "ARAI is an independent body" that "not only conducts tests for India but also other countries," ensuring its material and emissions standards align with international benchmarks.

Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, pointed out, “Auto industry is highly regulated and heavily vetted, Ethanol is also used in Formula 1 racing cars" underlining its high-performance viability under extreme engineering conditions.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also issued an official statement debunking the claims of a viral Toyota Hycross video being damaged due to E20.

“We have noted a customer video currently circulating on social media wherein it is claimed that he experienced issues with his Toyota Hycross vehicle due to the use of ethanol-blended (E20) fuel. We would like to emphasize that the Toyota Hycross in question is E20-compatible vehicle that is designed, tested and certified for the use of E20 fuel. Further, based on our detailed technical assessment of the vehicle, the issue was due to fuel contamination... Therefore, it is clearly apparent that this incident is not related to E20 fuel usage and was solely caused by non-standard and contaminated fuel,” Gulati said during the press briefing on Saturday.

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The manufacturer confirmed that the fuel system experienced no material damage, and after standard draining and cleaning protocols, the vehicle later ran perfectly fine on E20.

To counter consumer fears regarding vehicle longevity, major automakers have put forward substantial service data and testing benchmarks.

Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki said, “Auto industry is very robust in checking safety and quality checks, E10 cars were tested on E20 fuel and we have not found any concerns."

‘’Data from 1.4 crore E20-run vehicles monitored through their service centers over the past 15 years showed zero evidence of ethanol-induced corrosion,’’ Bharti added.

Addressing grievances regarding a drop in fuel efficiency, industry representatives clarified that while some vehicle owners claim losses as high as 10% to 20%, the actual engineering deficit is far lower.

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Maruti Suzuki claims, ‘’Compared to E10, E20 has a 3-3.5% loss of mileage" due to ethanol’s lower energy density.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki also clarified that currently they are not offering any aftermarket E20 conversion kits.

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Puneet Anand, Associate Vice President at Hyundai Motors, remarked bluntly that "social media is social media, we have not seen any glaring claims of E20 damage."

Vartika Shukla, former CMD of Engineers India Limited (EIL), categorically stated that "claims of engines seeing moisture residue due to E20 is not true."

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