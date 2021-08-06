‘India’s EV revolution here’: Bhavish Agarwal on record Ola Scooter reservations

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal whose Ola Electric scooter is set to launch on August 15 said that India's electric vehicle revolution is here. Reservations for the upcoming Ola scooter have come from more than 1,000 cities and towns. The company opened pre-bookings for the e-scooter on July 1.

"India's EV revolution is here and how! Reservations pouring in from 1,000+ cities, towns. Right from day 1 of deliveries, we'll deliver and service all across India. Details on 15th Aug. Let's create this revolution together!" Agarwal tweeted.

India’s EV revolution is here and how! Reservations pouring in from 1,000+ cities, towns. Right from day 1 of deliveries, we’ll deliver & service all across India. Details on 15th Aug. Let’s create this revolution together! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH pic.twitter.com/fW1sKl21jm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 6, 2021

Ola will adopt a direct-to-consumer model for sales of its scooter. The scooter will be competitively priced and the pricing shall be announced soon, as per the Ola website. Consumers can book this e-scooter, which comes in 10 colours, by paying Rs 499 via netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney. “Reserving an Ola scooter by paying Rs 499 that you will be first in line to purchase it when we announce deliveries. You can cancel and get a refund anytime,” said Ola.

A buyer can also book multiple scooters if they want and no documentation is needed to reserve an Ola scooter.

Under this model, the Bengaluru-based company will provide its customers with doorstep delivery and servicing of its electric scooters. Ola is also planning to install more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in India.

The scooters will be manufactured at Ola's Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, spread around 100 acres, which has a production capacity of 10 million scooters per annum and utilises over 3,000 robots for the same purpose.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal tweets on Bengaluru tech hiring scene; draws sharp comments

Also read: Ola to make inroads in used car retailing business, to compete with Spinny, CarDekho