India’s premium bike market gets the new Ducati Hypermotard 950 range starting at Rs 12.99 lakhs

Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Wednesday launched two new variants of the Hypermotard 950 in India—the Hypermotard RVE priced at Rs 12.99 lakhs and the Hypermotard SP at Rs 16.24 lakhs. The company says that the design of the Hypermotard 950 RVE and SP is inspired by the look of motards and revolves around the twin under-seat exhaust and the reduced superstructures that leave the mechanical components visible, including the rear trellis frame that communicates lightness.

“The ergonomics of the bike, also derived from the motard world, ensure a riding position with an upright torso and wide elbows which translates into a great vehicle control, while the flat seat guarantees the possibility of wide longitudinal movements,” it said.

“After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we’re extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavors: the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said.



The Hypermotard 950 family mounts the advanced 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin cylinder engine. After an in-depth overhaul (and being lightened by 1.5 kg), this engine packs 4 hp more than its predecessor to reach 114 hp at 9,000 rpm. It puts out smooth pulling power across the rev range, with torque peaking at 96 nm at 7,250 rpm. On the Hypermotard 950, 80 per cent of torque is already available at 3,000 rpm, with no less than 88 per cent available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm.



Chandra added that the Hypermotard is a very distinctive Ducati experience. “The Hypermotard 950 is the fun-bike par excellence of the Ducati range and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding. It’s exciting to know that that a bike like the Hypermotard SP is now available for the true motard enthusiasts in India,” he said.



Ducati said that the bike builds on the success achieved in 2019, especially on social media, by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented at the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The Hypermotard 950 RVE is characterized by a livery called "Graffiti" that is inspired by street art.



The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. Compared to the previous model, these wheels have cut an overall weight by a further 800 gms. The Hypermotard 950 SP, instead, mounts lightweight forged Marchesini wheels with three Y-spokes that have a cross-section of 3.5’’ at the front and 5.5’’ at the rear. When it comes to the design, this third-generation Hypermotard gets the high seat with a narrow mid-section and the further-forward 14.5 litre tank to create an overall image that’s closely aligned with the world of competition motards, the company says.



The Hypermotard 950 range also comes with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link. “When the rider mounts the motorcycle the smartphone automatically connects to the bike via the Bluetooth module (available as an accessory across the range), letting the rider manage the main multimedia functions,” the company said.



The Hypermotard 950 RVE is available in Ducati Red with red frame and black wheel rims with “Graffiti” livery and the Hypermotard 950 SP is available in SP colour scheme with red frame and black wheel rims.



India’s motorcycle market is also going to see new launches like KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Z650RS and Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser this year.

