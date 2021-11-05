Japanese car sales drop in China

Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

