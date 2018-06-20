Jeep Compass Bedrock Edition launched at Rs 17.53 lakh; here is what's new

The Jeep Compass 'Bedrock' edition has been launched in India for Rs 17.53 lakh. FCA India, which manufactures the Jeep Compass in its Ranjangaon facility near Pune announced the launch of the 'Bedrock' variant of the car. This particular model is launched to commemorate 25,000 sales of the Jeep Compass.

The car will be a limited edition model and will come in the 'Sport' version. It will feature the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which will produce 173 PS of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. The car will have a 6-speed manual transmission in two-wheel drive configuration. The car will have features like - a reverse parking camera, side step for ingress, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, mirror covers, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, Bedrock decals, premium mats and the Bedrock monogram.

The Jeep Compass has been a successful SUV in India with great customer response. The car has been appreciated especially for its great build quality and drivability.

The Ranjangaon plant is also one of the Global manufacturing and export hubs of FCA. Over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs have been exported to international destinations like Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.

President and Managing Director of FCA India, Mr. Kevin Flynn said, "We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition."

Flynn also added, "The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise. "

FCA India currently has 65 sales and service outlets and it claims to increase the count to 70 this year. The Jeep Compass 'Bedrock' Edition will be available in three colours - Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.