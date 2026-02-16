JSW MG Motor India eyes Rs 3,000 crore capex push to triple capacity at Halol plant

JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between China’s SAIC Motor and steel-to-paints conglomerate JSW Group, is looking to invest Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore to expand production capacity at its plant in Gujarat’s Halol as it eyes a leadership position in electric vehicles, according to a top company executive.

“We are looking at the expansion of Halol plant. It’s got a capacity of 110,000-120,000 units. We will take it to over 300,000 units over 12-18 months,” Anurag Mehrotra, managing director of JSW MG Motor.

The automaker plans to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore to expand capacity and launch new products over the next few years, said Mehrotra. “All funding options are being looked at. The intensity of conversations between shareholders is phenomenal. We can move at a much faster pace,” he added.

JSW MG Motor India is India’s second-largest electric car manufacturer after Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. It sold 51,387 EVs in 2025, accounting for 29% market share. That’s more than Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) 19% market share in EVs and Hyundai Motor India’s 4% share. About 80% of JSW MG Motor India’s sales come from EVs.

While it continues to launch ICE (internal-combustion engine) models, its key focus remains on new energy vehicles (NEVs), a combination of EVs and hybrids.

“We have firmly decided to stay focused on NEVs. The centre of gravity will be NEVs. We do not see NEVs dropping below 75% of our total sales. The strategy is about making choices and where you have a right to win,” said Mehrotra. “The ICE boat has sailed because the competitive energy is very high. The NEV market should be about 30% by 2030,” he explained.

For 2026, JSW MG Motor plans to launch three vehicles: one EV, one plug-in hybrid and one ICE. “This year we will bring a plug-in hybrid on a platform that allows for multiple powertrains on new energy vehicles: an EV, hybrid and ICE,” said Mehrotra.

“The capacity expansion will help us brace ourselves for the next wave of products that are going to come from 2027,” said Mehrotra.

On softening of once frosty India-China relations, Mehrotra said the number of TLA (technical licensing agreements) that Indian companies are signing with China is higher than before.