The badge will debut on the first JSW Motors product on December 3 and is expected to be used across the brand’s future vehicles. The company has also opened pre-registrations on its website, although specifications and pricing have not yet been announced.

“India deserves the best, not just what is affordable. At JSW Motors, our ambition is to democratise world-class mobility and bring the best of global technology within the reach of Indian consumers,” said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group.

Presenting the symbol of JSW Motors. A representation of our vision to shape the future of mobility, inspired by the possibilities of Bharat. More than a logo, it reflects what we stand for and the future we aspire to create. #JSWMotors #LogoReveal #FutureOfMobility @TheJSWGroup https://t.co/YAuqoJdwYV — JSW Motors (@JSWMotorsIndia) November 24, 2026

Combat To Lead Debut

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The JSW Combat, the brand’s first model, is a five-seater plug-in hybrid SUV based on Chery Automobile’s Jetour T2. The India-spec model is expected to retain the boxy, upright styling of the international SUV, while replacing Jetour branding with Combat and JSW badging.

JSW Motors has reportedly entered a licensing and component-supply arrangement with Chery, allowing it to introduce vehicles under its own brand in India. The Combat is expected to be positioned in the ₹35 lakh-plus segment, though the company has not confirmed its final price or variant details.

MUST READ: JSW's first SUV coming soon: Interest registrations open, but price and delivery remain a mystery

Manufacturing And Expansion

JSW Motors will manufacture vehicles at its greenfield facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The 300-acre plant is envisaged to begin with an annual capacity of 500,000 vehicles, with the potential to scale up to one million units.

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The company will sell its vehicles through a separate dealership network and plans to focus on new-energy passenger vehicles. It is reportedly preparing to introduce 15 models across different powertrains over four years, using overseas technology while progressively localising production in India.

“We are building an integrated ecosystem where product innovation, engineering, manufacturing and localisation reinforce each other,” said Ranjan Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, JSW Motors.

What To Expect On December 3

The December 3 event will mark JSW Motors’ formal entry into India’s passenger-vehicle market, with the Combat expected to be revealed as the brand’s first offering. The company is expected to share more details on the SUV’s powertrain, features, range and pricing during the launch.

DON'T MISS: JSW Motors to launch 360 hp plug-in hybrid SUV with 1,200 km range; prices expected from ₹30 lakh

The move expands the JSW Group’s automotive presence beyond JSW MG Motor India, its joint venture with SAIC Motor. JSW Motors, established in 2024, is now positioning itself as an independent passenger-vehicle brand with its own identity, manufacturing base and product roadmap.