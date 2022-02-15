Kia Carens launch today: All you need to know about the three-row vehicle

Kia Carens is all set for its official launch in India today. People are awaiting the price reveal of Kia Carens, referred to by the Korean company as a recreational vehicle.

Kia Carens will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, and the veteran Toyota Innova Crysta that dominates the three-row space. There are other three-row SUVs as well like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus that cost up to Rs 20 lakh.

'Carens', according to Kia, is a synthesis of two words - Car and Renaissance.

Here are its key features:



Engine



Kia Carens will be released in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. There are three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. There are also multiple transmission choices available.

Design



The vehicle offers both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The Carens has retained most of the styling elements from the design sketches and is also the first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy. The newly unveiled Kia Carens will be the fourth model to be introduced in the country by the company.



The DRLs in the headlamps are designed based on Kia’s new signature lighting concept, the Star Map. The side profile is highlighted by a five-spoke alloy wheel design, sharp edge lines, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches to highlight SUV-like character. The vehicle will be offered in three new colours – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver.



Interiors



The vehicle gets a wraparound dashboard which is complemented by a high gloss black panel. The vehicle has premium upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, and offers 64 colour ambient lighting. In terms of safety, the standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, HAC, and TPMS.