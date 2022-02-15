Kia Carens launched in India; price starts at Rs 8.99 lakh

Kia Motors’ most-awaited SUV Kia Carens has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh. Customers can book their Kia Carens online at the official Kia website or at dealerships at a price of Rs 25,000. After its launch, Kia Carens will be competing with Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti Suzuki XL6.



Kia Carens is available in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations and has 3 drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. Kia Carens is available in 3 engine variants – Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi 6MT, Smartstream G1.5 6MT and 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT. The all-new Kia SUV is available in eight colours-- Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.



On the exterior front, the Kia Carens is packed with a digital radiator grille with silver décor, a body coloured front and rear bumpers, Kia’s signature tiger nose griller with silver surround accents, rear bumper black garnish with diamond knurling pattern, black rear skid plate, black wheel arch and side moldings, black beltline, black side door garnish with diamond knurling pattern, body coloured outside door handles, integrated rear spoiler with hi-gloss black side cover, halogen headlamps and taillamps and pole type antenna.



Inside, the Kia Carens has all the features needed for comfort. These include semi leatherette two-tone black and indigo seats, front armrest with open storage and tray, Indigo metal paint dashboard, rich two-tone black and beige interiors with indigo accents, premium head lining and luggage board.



The all-new Kia Carens is packed with a gamut of safety features as well, like 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake force Assist System, Hill-start Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, All Wheel Disc Brakes, Highline Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Parking Sensors, High Mount Stop Lamp with Emergency Stop Signal, Front seat belts with Pretensioner and Load Limiter, Drive and Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, Central Door Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Impact Sensing Door Unlock, ISOFIX Child Anchor, and Anti-lock Brake System.



It is also packed with latest infotainment features like the Kia Connect which has 66 smart features. Other infotainment features include a 19 cm or 7.5-inch Segment LCD cluster, multiple power sockets with 5-C Type USB ports and a 26.03 cm or 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation.



The all-new Kia Carens is also packed with a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection and Fully Automatic Temperature Control. New Kia car has an overall height of 1,708 mm, length of 4,540 mm, width of 1,800 mm and a wheelbase of 2,780 mm.

Also read: Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 8% YoY to 2,54,287 units in Jan: SIAM

Also read: Kia Carens launch today: All you need to know about the three-row vehicle