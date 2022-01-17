Kia Carens receives 7,738 bookings in 24 hrs

Kia Carens was booked by nearly 7,738 customers in the first 24 hours since the reservation window was opened by Kia India. Kia Carens is a three-row vehicle that is the company's fourth product for India after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

Booking window for Kia Carens was opened on Friday and the company stated that it received 7,738 bookings within the first 24 hours.

The booking amount is Rs 25,000.

Carens was first showcased to the world in December and will compete in the sub Rs 20 lakh, three-row vehicle market with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Kia Carens comes with a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT, and a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT. The bookings for the same are already open and it is expected to be launched next month.