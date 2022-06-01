Kia India sells 18,718 units in May 2022, registers 19% YTD growth

Kia India on Wednesday released its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean automobile manufacturer sold 18,718 units in the month of May 2022, comfortably registering a year-to-date (YTD) increase of 19 per cent.

However, the overall sales of the company decreased in comparison to its sales in the month of April 2022, which stood at 19,019 units, respectively.

Kia's Sonet was the highest contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,899 units of the car being sold in the country, followed by Seltos with 5,953 units, Carens with 4,612 units, and Carnival with 239 units, respectively. Apart from these units, the carmaker also included 15 fully-electric EV models that have been dispatched to its dealerships as display cars.

As the gradual recovery in the semiconductor shortage issue commenced, the firm sold 97,796 units in the first five months of CY2022, an increase of 19 per cent plus YTD. The company is currently the fifth most popular automobile brand in the country. With the May 2022 sales performance, Kia India surpassed the 4.5 lakh domestic sales milestone, while the Sonet reached 1.5 lakh sales for the first time since its launch.

“We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. We are growing at 19 per cent plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry. Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand,” Kia India VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Kia India is set to introduce its full-electric, the Kia EV6 model later this week, as part of its commitment to be a sustainable mobility solutions provider, in an attempt to foray into the country’s emerging EV market. After having won the European Car of the Year, the EV6 is set to give premium mobility solutions to Indian customers. Kia commenced the bookings of the new EV6 on May 26, 2022, through selective dealerships across India, the company's statement said.

