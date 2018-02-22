Kia Motors to recruit 3,000 for Andhra unit to expand India operations

Set to expand its operations in India, Kia Motors will soon hire 3,000 employees. These new recruits will operate company's upcoming facility in the country. As part of its plans to expand operations in India, the South Korean car company is investing $1 billion in a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

"Kia Motors India will soon start recruiting the 3,000 employees needed to operate the plant," Kia Motors said in a statement. The company held a installation ceremony at the unit on Thursday. The plant is spans over 23 million square feet with an annual capacity of three lakh cars and will employ around 3,000 personnel when fully operational.

Kia Motors is currently in discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government to hold a joint training programme at the state government level to inculcate the necessary manufacturing skills among local residents, the statement added.

"We are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard of automotive lifestyle experience by providing Indian consumers with world-class products and service, but also deeply engaging with the Indian people and giving back to the community whenever possible," said Kia Motors Corporation President and CEO Han-Woo Park speaking on the occasion.

The construction of manufacturing plant is one month ahead of schedule, Kia Motors said. The Andhra Pradesh plant will be up and running as early as by the end of the first quarter of next year, with vehicle production earmarked to begin later in 2019.

At the recently concluded Auto Expo, Kia Motors had said it would introduce a range of vehicles, including an India-exclusive compact electric vehicle in the country between 2019 and 2021.

The company unveiled its SP Concept, an SUV designed and developed for the Indian market. It will be the first product to go on sale in the country in the second half of next year.