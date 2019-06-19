Kia Seltos teaser before June 20 global debut reveals more design, feature details

A day before its global debut, Kia India revealed more details about its Seltos SUV in a teaser released on Wednesday. Seltos was first seen as the SP Signature Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and is scheduled to be unveiled on June 20. It will be the first offering by the South Korean auto manufacturer in India. The Kia Seltos will also be simultaneously introduced into the United States.

Although heavily camouflaged, the teaser shows Seltos with Kia's iconic tiger-nose grille with wide LED headlamps on its ends. The turn indicators are placed at the bottom the headlight cluster, whereas the fog lamps are vertically stacked at the ends of the front bumper. The headlamps are connected by a thin LED strip that runs along the top edge of the grille.

The rear of Kia Seltos also gets LED lamps with a brushed aluminium strip joining them. The teaser shows a sunroof too, which might a part of several Seltos variants and not just the top trim. The 17-inch snowflake-like five-spoke wheels that have been spotted in earlier leaks were also confirmed in the latest Kia Seltos teaser.

The Kia Seltos shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta. The compact SUV looks wider, taller and longer than the Creta, though, confirming that it will be placed higher than the popular Hyundai compact SUV. The sides

The interior of the car shows premium metal-finish switches mounted on the three-spoke steering wheel for cruise control and infotainment system. Analogue dials for speedometer and tachometer with a red needle could be seen in the teaser, with a digital display placed between them.

The Kia Seltos teaser shows the rev-counter going beyond the 6,000rpm-mark which means unit in the video it's running on a petrol engine under the hood. The teaser also shows a chrome-finished gear knob which indicates towards a manual gearbox. However, the Seltos is also likely to feature an automatic transmission.

So far we know that the Seltos will come with either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Although a sportier 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual clutch automatic transmission might also be in the offing.

Towards the end of the teaser, the Seltos can be seen leaving the tarmac and heading for a muddy terrain. The video ends with the assurance that the Kia Seltos has been tested in all terrains and weathers found in India. This might be a nod towards different drive modes for different terrains, or just good off-road capability; we can't be sure.

Once launched, the Kia Seltos will be pitched against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Tata Harrier. The top-end variants will go up against the Jeep Compass and MG Hector.