Kia Syros EV unveiled: South Korean carmaker claims ‘segment best’ 526 km range

Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the Syros EV, the South Korean carmaker’s second mass-market electric vehicle. Pre-bookings for the compact electric SUV, which comes with an ARAI-certified range of 526 kilometres have opened nationwide for ₹25,000 through Kia dealerships and the company's website. The company will reveal the prices later in July.

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The 51.4 kWh (kilowatt-hour) variant delivers an ARAI-certified range of 526 km (MIDC Full), making it the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500 km mark. The 42-kWh variant offers a certified range of 443 km.

“The Syros EV delivers a best-in-segment ARAI-certified range of 526 km — the first in its segment to cross the 500 km mark,” Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said in a statement.

The launch comes at a time when Kia India’s first EV offering, the Carens Clavis EV, has struggled in India’s fast-growing EV market, selling less than 500 units each month.

Producing 171 PS, the Syros EV claims the highest power output in its class and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds with the larger battery. It also supports 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.

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Features such as battery conditioning, regenerative braking with i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load capability, Digital Key and Shift-by-Wire technology further enhance the driving experience.

To make ownership worry-free, Kia is introducing a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, an Assured Buyback programme and a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing option. Together, these initiatives aim to reduce concerns about battery life, resale value and the initial cost of purchasing an EV.

“Backed by a simplified and effortless ownership experience, including a Lifetime Battery Warranty, Assured Buyback and BaaS, we are addressing what matters most to Indian families, bringing them a decisive step closer to going electric,” said Lee.

The Syros EV will be offered in seven variants, two battery options and nine exterior colours, giving buyers a wide range of choices as Kia expands its electric vehicle portfolio in India.

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The electric SUV comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. These are complemented by features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child seat anchors, four-wheel disc brakes and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also offers a Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 16-litre front storage compartment.

Kia has also equipped over 129 dealerships with DC fast chargers and established more than 275 EV-ready workshops across India.

