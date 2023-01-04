Kia to showcase 10 products at Auto Expo 2023; to unveil Concept EV9, Kia KA4

Kia India said on Wednesday that it is all set to showcase 10 products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. It aims to tease the “future of mobility” during the event/

Of the products that will be showcased, Kia will also unveil the concept electric SUV, Concept EV9 and the large RV, KA4 during the event. With the EV9, Kia India aims to reflect innovation in automobiles. The company also aims to showcase specialised mobility solutions to further strengthen its RV leadership in the country with KA4.

A special section at the pavilion will also showcase Kia India’s disruptive journey.

The Kia Pavilion at Hall No 7, spread across 3,150 sq m, will offer an immersive experience for the customers with activities like the Kia EV6 simulator zone. Its technology zone will showcase a live demonstration of Kia Connect and KIN wall of fame will highlight the success milestone and smart plastic recycling unit.

Tae Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “For about 4 years, we have been an inspiration for many, and the Auto Expo 2023 will not be any different,” further adding that the love and support they received in India have been phenomenal. Park said that they expect a strong and positive response from the audience at Auto Expo.

Separately, Kia India signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh government in April 2017 to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. It commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of 3 lakh units. It has dispatched 8 lakh cars from the Anantapur plant.

Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and EV6.

