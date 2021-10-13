Kinetic Green, Lamborghini team up to make made-in-India golf carts

Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer Kinetic Green and Power Solutions has partnered with the super car maker Lamborghini to develop made-in-India golf carts, with sales starting next year.

These golf carts will be designed in Italy. Kinetic Green CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani told Bloomberg that they plan to launch “beautifully differentiated golf carts”. She added that golf carts can be used in sectors like hospitality, airports, hotels, etc., apart from golf.

“The golf cart market is a $3 billion market, and it is mainly dominated by markets in North America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia where there’s a lot of tourism,” Motwani said. Besides this, the EV maker has some ambitious plans for the Indian market as well.

During the course of the interview, Motwani said that Kinetic Green expects 70 per cent of its e-vehicles to be on Indian roads in the next decades. She was also hopeful of India’s leadership in terms of the percentage of EVs in the transportation sector in the next 10 years due to the size of the e-vehicle market in the country.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, India has seen a rise in the adoption of e-scooters and auto rickshaws due to lower prices and increasing government support. Besides this, 81 per cent of India’s automobile accounts for two and three-wheeled vehicles, SIAM data noted.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

