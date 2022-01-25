Komaki Electric Vehicles launch 2 new two-wheelers; here are some key features

Komaki Electric Vehicles is a Delhi-NCR-based company that entered the electric mobility space in 2016. The company has now launched two new electric two-wheelers in the country. One of them is a first-of-its-kind electric cruiser motorcycle, the other is an electric scooter.



The new Komaki Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle has been launched at Rs 1.68 lakh, while the Venice e-scooter costs Rs 1.15 lakh. Here are the features:



Komaki Venice

Komaki Venice is an electric scooter that is inspired by a vintage aesthetic. It will be available in a total of ten colours. The Venice sports a 3kW (4 hp) electric motor, coupled with a 2.9kWh battery pack. The company hasn’t revealed its claimed range or charging time. The Komaki Venice electric scooter gets a mobile charging point, anti-theft lock system, regenerative braking system, reverse assist, an LED headlamp with daytime-running LED.



Komaki Ranger has a 4,000-watt motor combined with a 4 kW advanced lithium battery pack, claimed to be the largest yet in a two-wheeler in the country. Ranger's power unit offers a single-charge range of 180-220 kilometres. The motorcycle can be fully juiced up in about five to six hours.



Komaki Ranger

The first electric cruiser motorcycle in India, Komaki Ranger comes in three colours-- Deep Blue, Garnet Red, and Jet Black. The Ranger gets a 4kW (5.36 hp) electric motor, paired with a 4kWh battery pack. It has a riding range of 180-200 km on a single charge. It also gets a Bluetooth sound system, cruise control, anti-theft lock system, side-stand sensor, etc. Moreover, this electric cruiser sports large alloy wheels, two storage boxes, and a faux exhaust.