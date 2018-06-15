KTM 390 Adventure to be launched after its global debut in November

KTM 390 Adventure is all set to launch later this year. Pictures of the adventure bike have been leaked for months now. But Bajaj has finally confirmed about its arrival by March 2019 after its global debut at the EICMA show in November.

According to a RushLane report, Amit Nandi, President (Pro-biking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said KTM is a niche brand and it will enter the niche premium dual-sport segment with the 390 Adventure. He also said the bike was apt for Indian roads.

The new bike will be modelled on the Duke 390 and will include many features in common with the 950 Adventure, the 1190 Adventure and the 1290 Super Adventure. Other features for the 390 Adventure include longer suspension, dual purpose tyres and a large fuel tank. The bike would also give more comfort over long distances because of its upright seat position.

The bike would feature design specifications like a tall windshield, ergonomically designed rider and pillion rider seat, LED projector headlamps, underbody protection shield for engine block and multi-spoke wheels with massive off-road tyres, which will enable the bike to managed the most rugged terrains. The bike will also come with petal disc brakes, both at the front and rear, and will have a long-travel suspension at both ends along with ABS.

KTM 390 Adventure will have a 373.2 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is capable of 44 PS power and a peak torque of 35 Nm. The bike will have a 6-speed transmission on board.

The KTM 390 Adventure, most likely to be a middle weight performance bike, will be produced locally at the Bajaj Auto Limited plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. The bike could be priced between Rs 2.5-3 lakh. Bajaj will also export KTM 390 Adventure to global markets.