Lamborghini drives-in third- hybrid supercar in Indian market

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini, which is part of the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has launched its third hybrid supercar, Temerario in the Indian market. The company has already launched its two hybrid supercars Revuelto and Urus SE earlier. Temerario is priced at Rs 6 crore.

Advertisement

Notably, Temerario is also the brand's second High Performance Electric Vehicle (HPEV), following the launch of Revuelto in 2023.

“India remains one of the key markets for Lamborghini and we are thankful to our customers for their enthusiasm and support, which led us to achieve record sales in the country in 2024. The Temerario features cutting-edge technology, including an all-new twin turbo V8 engine, design and built in Sant'Agata Bolognese that delivers an outstanding 920CV, reaching an impressive 10,000 rpm and powered by three electric motors, it redefines performance, exhilarating driving dynamics and elevated comfort. We are confident that it will resonate with our Indian customers, continuing the success in this market,” says Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director- APAC, Automobili Lamborghini.

Advertisement

For Lamborghini, India remains a key market, says Scardaoni. According to Scardani, the company currently has 3 dealerships in India.

In CY2024, the company's operating profit stood at €835 million, whereas the revenue stood at €3.09 billion. The company sold 10,687 units in CY2024.