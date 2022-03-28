Lamborghini sells 400th car in India; plans new trims of Urus, Huracan in 2022

Italian luxury sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini has managed to sell its 400th car in India. This record of Lamborghini’s came on the back of its sales of 69 cars, a growth of 86 per cent, in 2021 due to the popularity of its SUV Urus in India.

Interestingly, the company had crossed the 300-car milestone in September 2021. Lamborghini India, to mark the milestone of selling 400 cars, had also curated its third edition of Lamborghini Day in Goa.

The company, which began its India operations in 2007, sees a "huge opportunity" for growth in India due to the rising demand for luxury cars in the country, according to Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO, Lamborghini.

"I think in India there's a huge opportunity for growth because there's a big wealth around the Indian market, and we will see how this is developing. We had one of the highest growths in terms of percentage last year, so there are opportunities also for the future,” said Winkelmann in an interaction with PTI.

Lamborghini, in addition to this, is also planning to bring new variants of its SUV Urus and the Huracan in 2022, including a special edition dedicated to the country. The company is also looking to introduce hybrid vehicles in India as part of a global strategy towards electrification.

The Indian market is seeing more and more ultra-high net-worth individuals entering the market and with the second generation of country’s ultra-high net-worth individuals who, in terms of average age, are younger compared to other countries, the luxury carmaker feels the demand for luxury automobiles is here to stay. "We think that there is a growing demand also in the Indian market in years to come," said Winkelmann.

Lamborghini plans on electrification of all its vehicles globally by first going hybrid followed by launching full electric cars in the second part of the decade.

Winkelmann, while talking about the Indian government policy of using fully electric vehicles and not hybrids, said, "We have other markets where it's easier to have, let's say, in terms of legislation, but we have to find a right balance between what is the task of the government and the demand of our customers."

Winkelmann further added that, "We think also by looking into the numbers that there is a growing potential for the future (in India), even if we are not turning our line-up into full electric cars right now because we don't think this is the right time to do it.”

