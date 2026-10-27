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Land Rover Defender 110 gets cheaper by up to Rs 34 lakh

Land Rover Defender 110 gets cheaper by up to Rs 34 lakh

The 2.0-litre petrol variant of the Defender 110 is priced at ₹99 lakh, down from ₹1.135 crore, a reduction of ₹14.5 lakh or 12.8%

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 2:24 PM IST
Land Rover Defender 110 gets cheaper by up to Rs 34 lakhFollowing its local manufacturing, the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE has become significantly cheaper than its previous imported version.

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced it will manufacture the Defender 110 locally at its Pune facility for the Indian market. Bookings are open, and deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 15, 2026.

The locally manufactured Defender 110 will be offered in the X-Dynamic HSE trim with three engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol, a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel. All variants will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

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Following its local manufacturing, the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE has become significantly cheaper than its previous imported version. The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel variants are now priced at ₹1.18 crore each (ex-showroom), down from ₹1.52 crore, a reduction of ₹34 lakh or 22.4%. The 2.0-litre petrol variant is priced at ₹99 lakh, down from ₹1.135 crore, a reduction of ₹14.5 lakh or 12.8%.

Local manufacturing also brings additional features as standard. The 2.0-litre petrol variant gets features previously worth up to ₹6.5 lakh as options on the completely built-up unit (CBU). These include electronic air suspension, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, Terrain Response 2, three-zone climate control, and Cabin Air Purification Plus.

The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel variants receive additional standard equipment previously worth up to ₹17 lakh, including an electronic active differential, a Meridian surround sound system, a head-up display, climate-controlled rear seats and 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

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JLR said local production will help reduce waiting periods and improve accessibility while maintaining its global engineering and quality standards. Production of the Defender will continue at JLR’s Nitra facility in Slovakia for international markets and other variants, including the Defender 90, Defender 130 and Defender OCTA.

“India’s appetite for adventure and modern luxury has never been stronger. Localising the Defender is a pivotal step in our ‘Reimagine’ strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering the unrivalled breadth of capability to Indian clients,” said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR.

“Manufacturing the Defender in Pune enables us to respond faster to demand while maintaining the tough, rugged engineering and reductive design that makes Defender an icon across the globe,” Hoornik added.

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According to JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba, more than 9,000 Defenders are already on Indian roads, making it the company’s highest-selling model in the country.

“This decision to now manufacture in Pune reflects the scale of our ambition for India and our confidence in the quality and passion of our team and partners here,” Amba added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 2:24 PM IST
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