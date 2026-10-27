Land Rover Defender 110 gets cheaper by up to Rs 34 lakh

Following its local manufacturing, the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE has become significantly cheaper than its previous imported version. The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel variants are now priced at ₹1.18 crore each (ex-showroom), down from ₹1.52 crore, a reduction of ₹34 lakh or 22.4%. The 2.0-litre petrol variant is priced at ₹99 lakh, down from ₹1.135 crore, a reduction of ₹14.5 lakh or 12.8%.

Local manufacturing also brings additional features as standard. The 2.0-litre petrol variant gets features previously worth up to ₹6.5 lakh as options on the completely built-up unit (CBU). These include electronic air suspension, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, Terrain Response 2, three-zone climate control, and Cabin Air Purification Plus.

The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel variants receive additional standard equipment previously worth up to ₹17 lakh, including an electronic active differential, a Meridian surround sound system, a head-up display, climate-controlled rear seats and 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

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JLR said local production will help reduce waiting periods and improve accessibility while maintaining its global engineering and quality standards. Production of the Defender will continue at JLR’s Nitra facility in Slovakia for international markets and other variants, including the Defender 90, Defender 130 and Defender OCTA.

“India’s appetite for adventure and modern luxury has never been stronger. Localising the Defender is a pivotal step in our ‘Reimagine’ strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering the unrivalled breadth of capability to Indian clients,” said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR.

“Manufacturing the Defender in Pune enables us to respond faster to demand while maintaining the tough, rugged engineering and reductive design that makes Defender an icon across the globe,” Hoornik added.

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According to JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba, more than 9,000 Defenders are already on Indian roads, making it the company’s highest-selling model in the country.

“This decision to now manufacture in Pune reflects the scale of our ambition for India and our confidence in the quality and passion of our team and partners here,” Amba added.