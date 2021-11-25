LetsTransport, EVRE team up to provide charging, parking infra to 1,000 EV fleet

Bengaluru-based tech-logistics company LetsTransport has teamed up with integrated charging infrastructure company EVRE to provide parking and charging infrastructure for its fleet of 1,000 EVs. EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India within 6 months as part of the partnership.

EVRE will provide the space for parking and charging the EV fleet across 12 cities. The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi-NCR and the rest in Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad among other cities by the end of 2022.

These charging stations will be utilised by LetsTransport and other EV fleet owners. LetsTransport has an active fleet of ~1,00,000 vehicles and are moving towards building a 100 per cent EV fleet, as per the official statement. “This partnership is a testament to the fact that efficient and contiguous EV charging infrastructure is the key to operate an EV fleet, wherein the EV fleet operators can concentrate on managing their core operations,” it further read.

EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure and the technology for all chargers, existing and upcoming, is owned and operated by EVRE. LetsTransport will help in demand assessment of where EVRE should set up charging stations for higher utilisation due to its integrated approach to demand aggregation, supply optimisation, connecting with charging infrastructure and financing.

“The ease of sustaining a large EV fleet is what EVRE brings to the table. With over 650 operational public EV charging stations across the country in the hub model, we are in a position to help any EV fleet owner exploit the best potential of their fleet and contribute to the holistic drive to bring down the carbon footprint of mobility. We are happy to partner with a player like LetsTransport as we can mutually support each other by increasing the footprint and utilisation of hubs across the country,” said EVRE co-founder Chandresh Sethia.

