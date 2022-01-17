‘Long held dream’, says Anand Mahindra as Formula E set to take place in Hyderabad

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has thanked the Telangana government as the upcoming Formula E racing event is set to be held in Hyderabad. He also said that this was a “long held dream” to race cars on the home ground.



“We were one of the founding teams in Formula E and a long-held dream of Mahindra Racing has been to race our cars on home ground, cheered on by a home crowd. Thank you for taking a huge step towards making that dream a reality! We can’t wait…” Mahindra tweeted.

The Mumbai-based business mogul had retweeted a tweet by Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao. “Fastest growing motor sport on the planet Formula E comes to Happening Hyderabad. I strongly believe that this will usher in an electric growth in EVs, new decarbonised sustainable future and make Telangana an ideal EV hub,” the minister tweeted.

Fastest growing motor sport series on the planet @FIAFormulaE comes to #HappeningHyderabad 😊



Formula E co-founder and Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo said, “We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With this Letter of Intent we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India. Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race and I encourage you all to tune in to our Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 and 29 January.”