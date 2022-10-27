Love Barbies and luxury SUVs? Then this ultra-limited-edition Maserati is made for you

Anything to do with Barbie has got to have a coat of shimmery pink shade, even if it’s a $330,000 car. California-based toymaker Mattel has tied up with Italian carmaker Maserati to launch its latest SUV, the Grecale. Calling it an “unprecedented collaboration”, Maserati said that the collaboration was driven by the mutual desire to break boundaries and showcase the unique flair of both brands.

The company said that the SUV is designed to turn everyday driving experiences into something outstanding, and “selected by Barbie to match her multi-faceted lifestyle ranging from a business meeting to a glamourous event.”

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, is an ultra-limited Fuoriserie edition, will only be available in two custom units globally. Ten percent of the sales will go for the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the Barbie brand’s ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities for girls.

Experts say that this SUV collaboration is one of the ways Mattel is trying to revive the brand ‘Barbie’. In the company’s recent earnings call, much discussion was centered on Barbie and her earning potential going forward. But the Mattel team seems optimistic. “We’re incredibly confident in Barbie for a whole lot of reasons,” Mattel COO Richard Dickson said.

Among the top reasons, he added is the sustained growth Barbie has enjoyed over the past five years. “The brand has doubled in size during that period and has been the top selling global brand overall for the past two years,” Dickson said.

Mattel’s growth strategy going forward is hinged on leveraging Barbie’s reach into entertainment and related fields. And collaborations with Maserati will go a long way in ensuring that this strategy bears fruit in the long haul.

This bold Fuoriserie Maserati Grecale comes with a powerful 530-hp V6 Nettuno engine and Barbie’s iconic pink hue covers nearly every inch of the car with fine acid-yellow lines. “The SUV’s exteriors, adorned with the Barbie logo, are sealed with an iridescent topcoat that reveals an incredible rainbow effect on a beautiful sunny day. Its sleek black interior features full-leather seats, dashboards, carpets, and doors – accented with pink stitching – as well as branded headrests with the unique “B” badge,” the company said.

