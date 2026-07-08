Mahindra & Mahindra announces SUV price hike from July 10

Sport utility vehicle (SUV) buyers looking to purchase a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) car will soon have to shell out up to 2.7% more from July 10 as the automaker has announced a second price hike in 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced an average price increase of 2.7% on its SUVs and 2% for its commercial vehicle range, effective July 10, 2026.

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The price hike will also be applicable to the automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio.

“This price increase is mainly attributed to commodity cost escalations,” the company said in a statement. The extent of the price increase will vary across specific products, it added.

Earlier in April, M&M had announced an increase in prices of up to 2.5% for its ICE SUV and CV range, with an average hike of 1.6% across the portfolio. This price increase, effective 6 April 2026, is attributed to a combination of cost escalations.

The price hike announcement comes after several carmakers' price revisions starting from the month of July.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles increases the prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1, 2026. This is the second price hike taken by the automaker in 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio by 0.5% from April 1, 2026.

South Korean mass-premium carmaker Kia India announced a price revision of up to 2% across its model range, effective July 1, 2026. SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India, too, announced a price hike of up to 3% from July 1.

Hyundai Motor India raised car and SUV prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, 2026, owing to rising input costs.

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Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s biggest carmaker by volume, took a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June.

