Mahindra & Mahindra completes 25 years on NSE

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited on Monday completed 25 years on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock exchange took to Twitter to congratulate the automaker on completing 25 years of being listed on the NSE. Mahindra & Mahindra was listed on the NSE on January 3, 1996.

"Hearty congratulations from all of us at NSE to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. One of India's leading automobile companies on completing 25 years of being listed on the NSE," wrote NSE on Twitter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited is part of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group.

Mahindra & Mahindra was originally a steel trading company founded on 2 October 1945 in Ludhiana as Mahindra & Muhammed by brothers Kailash Chandra Mahindra and Jagdish Chandra Mahindra along with Malik Ghulam Muhammad

Anand Mahindra, the present Chairman of Mahindra Group, is the grandson of Jagdish Chandra Mahindra. After India gained independence and Pakistan was formed, Muhammad emigrated to Pakistan. Subsequently, the firm was renamed Mahindra & Mahindra in 1948.

On June 15, 1955, the company has announced that it was going public and in 1956, its shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price was down 0.75 per cent to Rs 830.45 on NSE at 3:00 pm on Monday.

Earlier, Mahindra and Mahindra had reported a multifold rise in its net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 1,432 crore from Rs 162 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,305 crore during the quarter under review, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 19 per cent to Rs 1,660 crore.

