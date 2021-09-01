Mahindra PV sales up 17% in Aug

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd.) announced on Wednesday that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2021 stood at 30,585, a fall of 28.8% over July 2021, which was at 42,983.

The company had sold 30,426 units in the same month last year.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15,786 vehicles in August 2021, it said in a statement.

The company sold 20,797 vehicles in July 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 15,973 vehicles in August 2021, as against 21,046 units in July 2021.

Also Read: Mahindra fires 300 executives as slowdown stings

Exports in the said month were at 3,180 vehicles, compared to 2,123 units last month.

"We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17% in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over the same period last year. Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

"Growth momentum in exports continued with sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172%. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us," he added.

Also Read: M&M unveils new visual identity ahead of XUV700 launch

Mahindra group's multi-brand used car firm Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) recently launched 75 new franchise stores spread across the country in a single day, strengthening its market position further.

The new stores will offer all the facilities and services that the company's brand represents, including certified used-car sales, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance, and hassle-free RTO transfer, MFCWL said in a statement.