Mahindra recalls around 600 vehicles to inspect, replace faulty diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it is recalling around 600 vehicles manufactured at its Nashik plant to inspect and replace faulty diesel engines.

The Mumbai-based auto major said it is undertaking proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory for suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel that was received in the factory on a particular date and was filled in the select batch.

The exercise is for a limited batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2, 2021 and is keeping in line with the company's customer centric approach, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, it added.

The auto major, however, did not elaborate on the models which would fall under the exercise.

The company sells various popular models in the country like the Thar, Scorpio, XUV 300, XUV 500 among others.

Also Read: Mahindra launches Bolero Neo at Rs 8.48 lakh; check out features, design, other specifications

Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds Ola Electric after strong booking response for e-scooter