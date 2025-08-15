Mahindra unveils NU_IQ SUV platform with 4 bold concepts, aims for global push from 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its next big leap in SUV innovation with the launch of the NU_IQ platform and four bold new concepts — Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X — at the Freedom NU event in Mumbai. Touted as a global play, this new strategy reflects Mahindra's ambition to redefine the future of SUVs across formats and powertrains.
NU_IQ is Mahindra’s all-new modular, multi-energy SUV platform engineered to support petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric drivetrains. It’s built on a lightweight monocoque chassis and is adaptable for front-wheel, all-wheel, left-hand, and right-hand drive configurations. Production is set to begin in 2027.
Mahindra claims the platform is designed to “free customers from compromises,” promising roomy interiors, SUV-like commanding seats, class-leading boot space, flat-floor ICE designs, and high safety standards. It will also feature NU_UX, a futuristic digital interface built for an intuitive, sci-fi-inspired user experience.
The four showcased concepts reflect the company’s evolved HEARTCORE design philosophy, created jointly by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).
The Fab Four
NU_IQ will serve both domestic and export markets, with a focus on entering untapped “white spaces,” including left-hand-drive regions, said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division.
Calling it “a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally,” R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business (Designate), emphasized the platform’s flexibility and scalability. Chief Design & Creative Officer Pratap Bose described it as “a new chapter” in the brand’s Heartcore design, inspired by contrasts and bold proportions.
Mahindra says this new generation of SUVs aims to blend toughness with sophistication and global appeal with local relevance.