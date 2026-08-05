Mahindra updates Scorpio-N at Rs 13.69-25.49 lakh with panoramic sunroof

The feature refresh comes as cumulative sales of the premium SUV have crossed 3.8 lakh units since its launch in 2022.

The updated Scorpio-N gets a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree surround-view system with blind-view monitor, newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 31.24-cm floating HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03-cm fully digital instrument cluster.

Other additions include a 65W USB Type-C fast charger for the front row and an "Adventure Statistics" display that provides information such as engine performance, roll and pitch angles, compass, altimeter and G-force data.

The feature upgrades are being rolled out across the Scorpio-N range, with equipment varying by variant.

The top-spec Z8L variant now comes with the panoramic skyroof and the 540-degree surround-view camera system with blind-view monitor, in addition to Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Z8T variant gains newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the Z8S receives the larger HD touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Adventure Statistics, 65W USB-C charging ports for both rows and other connectivity and safety enhancements.

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The Scorpio-N continues to be offered with Mahindra's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine. Customers can choose between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations, depending on the variant.

Since its launch in 2022, the Scorpio-N has been among Mahindra's highest-selling SUVs. The company has periodically updated the model with new variants and features, including the introduction of the Z8 Select variant in 2024, the Z8T in 2025 and Level 2 ADAS, as it looks to strengthen its position in the competitive premium SUV segment.