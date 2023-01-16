Mahindra XUV400 EV price announced; new SUV to rival Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has finally announced the pricing of the new XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. The XUV400 EV is set to take on the best-selling electric car in the country, the Tata Nexon EV. The car is priced competitively at Rs 15.99 lakh.

Introductory prices



The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

Variants and Colour options

The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the copper twin peak logo. Available in two variants – XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

Mahindra XUV400 Performance

The new Mahindra XUV400 claims to have the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment. The car can do a 0-100 kmph in a 8.3 seconds. It also comes with a top speed of 150 kmph.

The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The batteries deliver a range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC).

The XUV400 is bigger than the XUV300. The C-segment SUV is 4200 mm long and gets a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It offers a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof).

XUV400 Drive Modes



The XUV400 offers drive modes which will alter steering, throttle and regen response. The modes are called: Fun, Fast, Fearless. The car also comes with gamification of driving behaviours which Mahindra claims will make it fun to get the max range out of the eSUV. The vehicle also comes with dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards.

Mahindra XUV400 Bookings and Deliveries



The all-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings starting 26th January 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. The customer can test drive the car at their nearest Mahindra dealership. The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.