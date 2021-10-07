Mahindra’s SUV brand XUV700 registers 25000 bookings in 57 Minutes

Mahindra’s new SUV brand XUV700 today clocked a whopping 25,000 bookings within 57 minutes of its opening. The volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch price reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant. It also makes the XUV700 the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone.

Bookings will now reopen starting 10 am on October 8. Customers can book their preferred XUV700 – which comes two variants -- via dealerships or digital platforms, at its new price points applicable for the next 25,000 bookings, after which prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

“We opened bookings at 10am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

According to the company, since its name reveal, the XUV700 has received a huge response on social media. The company claims to have received 222 million gross video views, and 6.48 million website visitors. It also claimed to have received over 2.6 lakh enquiries during this period.