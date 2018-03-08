Maruti Dzire brushes aside resurgent Swift, beats Alto in Feb sales again

India's appetite for larger, more feature-rich cars over bread and butter budget-oriented cars was at the fore once again in February as Maruti's compact sedan Dzire beat its own entry level small car stablemate Alto as the bestselling car for the month.

Dzire, which was given a full model change in 2017, registered a 26 per cent growth in sales in February at 20.941 units over the same month in 2017. In comparison, Alto could grow its sales by only 1 per cent at 19,760 units. Dzire has now outsold the long-time best-selling car in the country in six of the last seven months. It, however, still lags behind Alto in this fiscal and the latter is almost certain to close out as the best-selling car in India for the fourteenth year in the running.

The brand was expected to face headwinds with the launch of the new Swift in February but there is no evidence of it so far. Swift did register a 40 per cent growth over the last year but came only third at 17,291 units. The impact of the Swift on Baleno was also negligible with the latter registering a blistering 106 per cent growth in sales at 15,807 units. It was, however, the first time in eight months that Swift has outsold the Baleno in a month.

As has become the norm, Maruti monopolised the best-selling chart accounting for all the top 5 bestselling cars in the country in February and six of the top 10. Hyundai's compact cars Elite i20, i10 Grand and SUV Creta and Mahindra's Bolero are the others in the top 10. The i10 Grand, though, registered a steep 21 per cent fall in sales at 10,198 units, possibly impacted by the launch of the new Swift. It was also the only car in the top 10 to register a year on year decline.

