Maruti mulls another price hike; 6 airbags to raise cost, says Executive Director

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is considering another price hike due to the continuous increase in raw material prices.

In an interview with Business Today TV, Shashank Srivastava, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, said, "75 to 78 per cent of total cost structure of an auto OEM (original equipment manufacturer) is material cost. Commodity prices have been stubbornly high for the last one-and-a-half years and that is the reason we have undertaken four price hikes, but that is not sufficient to cover increased commodity prices."

Maruti Suzuki was expecting the prices to soften, but so far they haven't. It is monitoring the situation closely to see if there is a need to undertake a price hike, Srivastava said, adding that price hike is always the last resort for the company.

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices four times since January 2021, totalling an almost 9 per cent increase. Srivastava said that the company is conscious of both profitability and volumes, and will shortly take a decision in this regard.

When asked about the impact that the rule of having six airbags in vehicles will have, Srivastava said that the cost of acquisition will go up, but the company will follow what the government mandates.

"I estimate the cost of vehicles to go up by Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 for adding four more airbags as currently front two airbags are mandatory. The cost of acquisition will go up and is likely to affect the entry level segments," he said.

