Maruti Suzuki aims for 10% increase in sales network in FY19

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) aims to expand its sales network, including dealerships of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry, by at least 10 per cent this fiscal, according to a top company official.

The company, which currently has a network of around 2,625 dealerships across the country, is also aiming for a double digit growth in the current fiscal.

"We are continuously increasing our sales network. This fiscal we plan to increase the number of outlets by at least 10 per cent," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S Kalsi told PTI.

The company added around 350 sales outlets in 2017-18, he added.

The company would add outlets under its various retail channels like Nexa and Arena, besides enhancing the network for its LCV Super Carry, Kalsi said.

The company sold over 10,000 units of its LCV Super Carry from over 100 outlets last year.

Kalsi said Super Carry sales would be even better this fiscal with network in place across the country.

Commenting on the sales outlook for the current fiscal, Kalsi said that with various macro economic factors in the positive zone, the company expects to again achieve a double digit growth this fiscal.

"Macro economic factors seem to be positive, GDP growth forecast is on the higher side and there are expectations of a good monsoon, so all these factors will be contributing positively towards the market sentiment and we are confident that we will be able to do double digit growth this fiscal as well," he added.

The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in 2017-18, a growth of 14.5 per cent over 2016-17.

On new product launches he said the company would introduce 5 new products over the next 2 years.